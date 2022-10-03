The song will be released October 14 ahead of his new EP that's set to release early 2023.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter returns to solo work after a long stint of working with, and supporting, other artists such as JP Cooper and Billie Marten.

Described by Oliver as “offering the perfect autumnal glow,” ‘Stressed’ will feature plenty of guitar-work and ‘infectious’ vocals.

Oliver Pinder is a singer-songwiter based in Wakefield.

Discussing the new release, Oliver said:“Stressed is about feeling anxious and stressed about the way that people perceive you.

“When I wrote the song, I was always feeling conscious about how people would look at me, the words I would say in conversation and how people would judge me over the silly little things that were on my mind.”

