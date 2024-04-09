X Factor winner Joe McElderry to bring 'The Classic Collection' tour to Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Joe McElderry will visit Wakefield’s esteemed theatre next month.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
The star will visit the Theatre Royal on May 2, as part of his new ‘The Classic Collection’ tour.

The unique show will see the star taking the audience through the classic crossover repertoire of his Popstar to Opera journey, from dipping his toes in the operatic pool to winning the popular show’s second series in 2011.

The show will also include songs from the world of musical theatre alongside some of his greatest hits.

For tickets, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/joe-mcelderry-2024?dm_i=323A,1GV82,27MIZE,5U8JB,1

