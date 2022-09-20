The popular outdoor festival on Saturday September 24 aims to support local food businesses, with traders like Thai by Mo and Oh La La Fries setting up stalls.

The festival sold-out a month in advance with all 1,500 tickets being snatched up instantly.

Festival hosts, and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock, spoke of their excitement ahead of the upcoming event on their home soil:

Yonder at the Castle debuts this Saturday at Pontefract Castle

“We are so excited to bring this to our community.

“You can expect the funky music, finest food and greatest disco Yonder has become known for with a festival twist.”

The festival will feature three bars, fairground entertainment, a games room and a variety of performers across its two stages.

The hosts also shared that many local bars will continue the festivities, hosting after parties once the festival finishes at 10pm.

Oh La La Fries will be one of the local businesses setting up a stall