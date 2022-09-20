News you can trust since 1852
Yonder Festival at Pontefract Castle: Here's what to expect this weekend

Yonder at the Castle will debut at Pontefract Castle this weekend and will feature live DJ sets to celebrate one year of good times ‘over yonder’.

By Kara McKune
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:30 pm

The popular outdoor festival on Saturday September 24 aims to support local food businesses, with traders like Thai by Mo and Oh La La Fries setting up stalls.

The festival sold-out a month in advance with all 1,500 tickets being snatched up instantly.

Festival hosts, and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock, spoke of their excitement ahead of the upcoming event on their home soil:

Yonder at the Castle debuts this Saturday at Pontefract Castle

    “We are so excited to bring this to our community.

    “You can expect the funky music, finest food and greatest disco Yonder has become known for with a festival twist.”

    The festival will feature three bars, fairground entertainment, a games room and a variety of performers across its two stages.

    The hosts also shared that many local bars will continue the festivities, hosting after parties once the festival finishes at 10pm.

    Oh La La Fries will be one of the local businesses setting up a stall

    Take a virtual tour of Pontefract Castle
    The festival will be held this Saturday the 24th
