Yorkshire dates and venues for comedian Milton Jones' Milton: Impossible tour

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and headline on Dave’s One Night Stand.

Milton said: “We’ve all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy. Some people say that they really love it, others can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said, ‘It’s just what we need at the moment’ (None of them said these things to me directly, but I still own a lot of powerful listening equipment).

Milton’s last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most popular comedians.

Milton has co-written and performed in 13 of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy – he is currently writing his 14th radio series. Milton won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award. Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones – The Universe Tour. Part One – Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.

YORKSHIRE DATES

April 18: SHEFFIELD, Oval Hall

April 21: HARROGATE, Harrogate Theatre

Apri l24: HULL, City Hall

October 6: LEEDS, City Varieties

October 9: BRADFORD, St George’s Hall