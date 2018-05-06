Art by technology from distant countries

Beyond Boundaries: Art by Email

Works of art created thousands of miles away but brought into being in Yorkshire will go on display in Castleford next month. Beyond Boundaries: Art by Email is a collaboration between Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) and Middle Eastern artists’ organisation ArtRole, which is being hosted by Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) at Queen’s Mill. It comprises photographs, sculpture, paintings and a video installation, created by artists in Iran, Iraq and Egypt, who emailed their files to YSP where technology, including 3D printing, turned their ideas into physical artefacts and viewable films. CHT community involvement manager Jenny Catch said: “We are delighted to work with Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the artists to bring this unique exhibition to Queen’s Mill.

“It celebrates the fact that although many of the artists are unable to leave their homes for political or conflict reasons, technology allows them to tell the outside world something about their lives.

“So while we are sure visitors will admire the artworks in their own right and marvel at the way they have come to be here, we also hope the exhibition will make them think.

“Not just about the big contrasts between their lives and those of the artists but also about what we have in common and issues which affect us all.”

Displayed alongside the artworks will be a selection of words and artefacts relating to Castleford’s social and industrial history, while an interactive area will invite visitors to record their thoughts.

The exhibition, which runs from 1 May until 14 June, will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10am to 3pm, at the Island Gallery in Queen’s Mill, on Aire Street, Castleford.

