Big names grace literature festival

Huddersfield Literature Festival

March 21 to 31

Yorkshire poets Ted Hughes, from Mytholmroyd, and Philip Larkin, from Hull, had very different personalities and ideas about writing, leading to a long-standing and often hilarious rivalry. That rivalry is explored in a new exhibition which launches Huddersfield Literature Festival on Wednesday, March 20. Other festival highlights include talks by best-selling crime writers Ann Cleeves and Cath Staincliffe, Yorkshire vet Julian Norton and former politician Alan Johnson.

huddlistfest.org