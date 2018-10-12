Crest of a wave

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour

Town Hall, Leeds, 24 October

Now in its fifth year, this brand-new selection of films features seafaring adventures - rowing treacherous oceans, surfing the world’s biggest waves (the picture by Tim Bonython shows Mick Corbett in action), and explores our planet’s spectacular hidden depths. “Through stunning cinematography and mesmerising storytelling, audiences can expect to be wowed by the magic and mysteries of the world’s oceans,” says Tour Director Nell Teasdale.

www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.