Dewsbury Art Group Spring Exhibition

Batley Art Gallery, February 10 to March 24.

Dewsbury Art Group’s annual Spring Exhibition features a wide variety of artwork covering landscape, portraiture, still life and abstract is a broad range of media. In April the space is taken by Tom Ratcliffe in his exhibition Retrospective when he produces images inspired by the theoretical writing of philosopher Michel Foucault.

For more details go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/batleygallery