Explore art after hours with Museums at Night

Visitors will have the chance to to embark on an after-hours adventure at Yorkshire Sculpture Park for one night only next month.

Its doors and gates will open to visitors until 9pm in celebration of Museums at Night on Friday, May 18.

The evening is part of Culture24’s festival of after-hours culture and heritage.

From 5pm, visitors can park for free, enjoy out-of-hours access to extraordinary exhibitions, enjoy dinner at the park, book a place on exclusive events and see YSP in a whole new light.

For more on all the events go to www.ysp.org.uk/events