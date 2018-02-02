Half-term activities at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

With February half term now on the near horizon, there’s plenty to entertain, come rain or shine, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), with exciting events and activities in the great outdoors.

In an activity related to the current exhibition in the Park’s Bothy Gallery why not start with a spot of friendly protest? On the United Nations’ World Day of Social Justice, track down our Protest ARTcart to make demonstration placards and create a protest song.

Immerse yourself in the imaginative world of outdoor sculpture building in Come Rain, Come Shine (February 20 11am and 1.30pm, £3). Work and play together to build sculptures inspired by artists in the Park.

For families working towards their Arts Award Discover or Explore, our Arts Award Family Studio (February 20, 11am and 2pm, free) gives you a free space to think and create, and a base to explore the current exhibitions.

On 21 February, draw, paint, write and collage to create Zodiac Books (11am and 2pm, £3) inspired by Ai Weiwei’s popular Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads sculpture.

Alternatively, try out the brand-new web app Sculpture Cam as a family, to experience and interact with the sculptures from every angle. Create and share your very own 3D sculpture animations on your phone.

For older kids and grown-ups, there will be ancunforgettable evening of fun and frivolity in the Darktown Cabaret with artist Jonny Hannah (February 17, 6.30pm, £46); or unwind in a relaxing Recharge: Yoga Retreat (February 25, 10am–4pm, £75).

Explore installations by pioneering Chilean artist Alfredo Jaar, in the Underground Gallery and open air (until April 8). And, make the most of the last chance to see collages, scraper boards and prints by Ed Kluz in Sheer Folly – Fanciful Buildings of Britain (until February 25) in YSP Centre.

Exhibition merchandise and a selection of products from international artists, designers and makers at the shop.

Open daily 10am-5pm. Admission free. Parking charges apply. For more information about exhibitions, events and activities taking place at YSP visit ysp.org.uk