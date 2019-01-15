The Chase is looking for contestants – here’s how to apply

If you find yourself screaming answers at the television when contestants on The Chase fumble over seemingly simple questions, now could be the chance to prove yourself.

The ITV show is looking for new contestants to take on ‘The Beast’, ‘The Governess’, ‘The Sinnerman’, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ and ‘The Vixen’ for the chance to earn a life-changing sum of cash.

Have you got what it takes to beat The Chaser?

In a press release the quiz show issued a rallying call to would-be contestants, saying: “How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?”

Eligibility criteria

Applicants who make it onto the show will feature on season 13 of the show where they will be tasked with proving their general knowledge skills, their tactical brain and ability to sling witty retorts at the often venomous Chasers.

Prospective contestants must be over the age of 18 and be able to attend Elstree Studios for filming.

Applicants must be a legal resident of the UK, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

At the time of writing there is no application deadline.

Those interested in applying can do so at itv.etribez.com