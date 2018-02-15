TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Brendan Gleeson in Calvary on BBC iPlayer
Stuff to watch when there's nothing on the real telly from Saturday February 17.

BBC iPlayer: Calvary

County Sligo priest Father James (Brendan Gleeson) hears an unusual confession from one of his flock. Father James arranges to meet the confessor in a week’s time and in the interim spends time with his diverse and sometime perverse flock.

BBC Three: Inside Britain’s Moped Crime Gangs

Reporter Livvy Haydock meets three of the UK’s newest type of criminal: thieves who commit their crimes using mopeds.
In 2017, there were over 23,000 crimes committed on motorbikes, an average of 64 per day. This is a 163 percent rise on the previous year.

Sky Box Sets: Girls Seasons 1-6

Inspired by some of Lena Dunham’s real-life experiences, this multi-award-winning show charts the misfortunes of four cash-strapped and confused Brooklyn twentysomethings who are fighting to find their feet in the world. You can watch the whole series here.

Amazon Video: Escape Plan (2014)

Ray Breslin, the world’s foremost authority on structural security, agrees to take on one last job: breaking out of an ultra-secret, high-tech facility called “The Tomb”.
Fantastic action movie starring the true giants of the genre, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

ITV Hub: Miss Marple

The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side: A fan dies after drinking a poisoned cocktail at a Hollywood star’s party. But for whom was the fatal concoction really intended?

Netflix: Seven Seconds

Gripping 10-part crime anthology. London-born actress Clare-Hope Ashitey is conflicted assistant prosecutor KJ Harper. She is entrusted with securing justice for African-American mother Latrice Butler and her husband Isaiah, whose 15-year-old son Brenton is left for dead in the snow by an off-duty white police officer, Peter Jablinski.

Sky Cinema: Birth of the Dragon (2017, Sky cert tbc)

Against the backdrop of counterculture 1960s San Francisco, a young and brash Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) is looking to make a name for himself, developing a signature spin on centuries-old kung fu techniques and – to the anger of many a Chinese traditionalist – teaching it to classes of eager Americans.

Among them is Steve McKee (Billy Magnussen, recently seen in the excellent Ingrid Goes West), an actor who helps broker the legendary, behind-closed-doors showdown between Lee and Shaolin martial arts master Wong Jack Man (Xia Yu). George Nolfi, writer-director of The Adjustment Bureau, is the man behind the camera. From Friday.