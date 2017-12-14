TV Highlights: The League Of Gentlemen and The Royal Variety Performance

The League Of Gentlemen Anniversary Specials Mon-Weds, 9pm, BBC Two

Much-loved comedy The League of Gentlemen returns to BBC Two this week with three brand-new episodes to celebrate the group’s twentieth anniversary at the BBC.

Once again, the three performing members of the League - Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss - will be playing a veritable host of bizarre and darkly comic characters inhabiting the fictional Northern town of Royston Vasey, in scripts written by themselves and co-creator Jeremy Dyson.

Royston Vasey is facing a threat more dire than anything it has faced before: dark rumours of boundary changes that could erase the town from the map forever. The fight to save Royston Vasey from administrative annihilation will come from unexpected and surprising directions, all of them local…

Mark Gatiss said about the specials: “I think there is something very joyous about it. Looking back, I think that our Christmas special was probably the best thing we did, and that was written in the same spirit of joyous enthusiasm. It’s happened very quickly in a similar sort of way. I think it is just very funny and we’ve had a great time doing it.

“I hope that translates to what people see because it really has been a joy to do.”

The Royal Variety Performance.

Royal Variety Performance, Tues, ITV, 7.30pm

Queen of Comedy, Miranda Hart, is to host The Royal Variety Performance.

The award-winning comedy writer and actress will host this year, in the presence of members of the Royal family. The event will come from the iconic London Palladium Theatre, which is hosting the event for the 41st time.

The show promises to be an unforgettable evening of the best UK and international musical performers, extraordinary theatre and brilliant comedy, as well as a number of surprises along the away.

Stars lined up to appear include the legendary Kelsey Grammer, who will be performing, with his cast, an exclusive extract from the new musical Big Fish; plus The Killers, Seal, Louis Tomlinson, The Leading Ladies - Beverly Knight, Cassidy Janson and Amber Riley - and The Script, and Paloma Faith.

Also taking to the stage are: Britain’s Got Talent winner, pianist Tokio Myers; the West End casts of ‘Annie’ and ‘42nd Street’; the incredible Circus Abyssinia; Michael Ball and Alfie Boe; the mesmerising Cirque du Soleil plus comedy from Jason Manford and Tom Allen.