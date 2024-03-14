Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five-year-old Ruby – whose pedigree name is Gaelleda Krystal Dream Girl – and her owner, Sandra Jones, won the Good Citizen Pre-Beginner Obedience Stakes Competition on Saturday, March 9 .

Sandra said: “We’ve had such an amazing time at Crufts. What an experience. I’m so proud of how Ruby has handled the noise and crowds, as well as my nerves.”

The Kennel Club’s Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme (GCDTS) is the largest dog training programme in the UK and has four levels: Puppy Foundation, Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Sandra Jones, Ruby and Dr Janel Fone at Crufts 2024. The Wakefield pair were praised for their "first class" performance and took home first prize in the Good Citizen Pre-Beginner Obedience Stakes Competition. Picture: BeatMedia and The Kennel Club

Those who have passed the Bronze Award are encouraged to take part in obedience competitions as a potential gateway into dog exhibition.

The exercises included in the test are a combination of current GCDTS exercises and the Pre-Beginner Obedience test. Building on the basic training skills learnt through the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme, this stakes class helps to bridge the gap between basic training and entering a competition. Dogs must have obtained their Good Citizen Bronze Award prior to the closing date of the show.

To reach the final, Ruby and Sandra has to qualify at one of 30 heats held across the country last year, and beat 30 other competitors at the show last week to claim first prize.

Sue Garner, Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Working Party Chairman, said: “Ruby and Sandra demonstrated a very strong bond in the ring, performing a first-class round and showcasing the skills they have learnt through the Good Citizen Dog Training scheme.

“The standard of competitors was very high and the pair should be proud of their achievement. The Pre-Beginner Stakes are a great way for dogs and owners to enter the obedience world and I wish them luck in the future.”