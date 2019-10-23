Half term activities in Pontefract for under 10!

11 half term activities around the Five Towns for under a tenner

Want a half term of family fun that won't break the bank? Here's a list of fun activities taking place over half term for under £10...

Want to know where your nearest Halloween party is? Click here: Halloween parties in Pontefract this year

1. Nottcutts Victoria Garden Centre

Free half term fun at Nottcutts Victoria Garden Centre. Children are invited to take part in Halloween trails, tasty treats and puzzles
2. Diggerland

Grab your tape measures! Children have free admission to the digger-themed fun park if they're under the height of 90cm.
3. Pontefract Castle

Archaeologists are coming to dig at Pontefract Castle and you can join the dig team. The free event will run 26-30 October and 1-3 November. This event is for ages 12+.
4. Family Fun and Pontefract Museum

Free event every Saturday - there's something different to do every week, from handling museum objects to getting creative with a colourful craft activity.
