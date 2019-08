Revellers enjoyed the glorious weather in up to 25 degree temperatures and lapped up a varied line-up of big names and rising stars, headed up by rock gods Foo Fighters. Day two begins today around noon with The 1975, Dave and Bowling For Soup headlining this evening.

1. Foo Fighters rock the Leeds Festival Dave Grohl on stage with Foo Fighters, whose epic show included him singing a duet with his daughter Violet and inviting a member of the audience dressed as Freddie Mercury on stage to perform a cover of Queen's 'Under Pressure'. Ian Harber other Buy a Photo

2. Sky diver takes to the air A mysterious paraglider appeared over Bramham Park while the Foo Fighters took the main stage, amazingly while the band were playing their Learn To Fly song. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Leeds festival crowd anticipation Fans at the front eagerly await the appearance of the Foo Fighters. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sunny day at the Leeds Festival Fans enjoy the sunshine as they enjoy a band at the Leeds Festival. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more