14 ADORABLE pictures from Farmer Copley's Dog Show

Take a look at 14 of the cutest pictures of some of the most talented pooches in Pontefract, from swimming to agility - these dogs know how to put on a show!

1. Swimming Casa Canine brought their pool, so the pups could have a swim.

2. Cuddles A proud family with a furry friend.

3. Agility A pug having fun while showing off his agility skills.

4. Cute Classes included loveliest lady, most fabulous fella and many more.

