Abba, beer festival and lookalikes Take That, Olly Murs and Kylie set to entertain the crowds at Pontefract Races

Calling all Abba fans!

If you love a bit of Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Gimme Gimme Gimme, then will this be a perfect night for you.

Pontefract Races will be hosting an Abba Night and Beer Festival on Friday, July 19 with racing, award winning beers and lagers and one of the country's best Abba tribute bands.

The six piece live band, The Fabba Girls, will be bringing a sing-a-long to Pontefract Races, playing all of Abba's hits.

And if that wasn't enough, there will also be the Pennine Brewery, Revolutions Brewing Co, Ossett Brewery and Bier Huis visiting for the annual Beer Festival - AND, of course, six horse races.

The evening will be racing money for the Injured Jockeys Fund through Jack Berry's Red Shirt Night - a red shirt it optional, as organisers say that all is needed for the event is the party spirit!

THEN, on Sunday, July 28, the Lookalike Legends Family Day will be held, with the first race being at 2pm.

As well as special events on each Sunday raceday, July 28 will see a funfair, facepainting, circus, sweets, activity packs and racecards for kids, pony rides, trips to the starts of races and a Hunt The Golden Horseshoe competition.

This Lookalike Legends Family Day will also see three acts performing throughout the afternoon.

Classic Kylie will be on stage from 11.50am to 12.30pm, TotOlly Murs 12.40pm to 1.20pm and Totally Take That, 5.45pm to 6.45pm.

More information and get your tickets here.