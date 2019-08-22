Adrenaline Addiction is coming to Wakefield.

A family event that will get your heart pounding will take place at Wakefield Trinity's ground over the Bank Holiday.

The Adrenaline Addiction event will include bungee jumps, rock climbing, zip wires and zorbs.

And if your want a more gentle form of excitement there will also be a fairground, food stalls, bar and live entertainment.

It has been organised by SB12 Entertainment.

Organiser Shaun Bielby said: "We try to incorporate the community into the events so this event will be helping the community with fun and business.

"It will be fun for all ages with bouncy castles to bars, everyone is welcome and I hope you can all attend."

The event will also be raising awareness for mental health, with stalls and organisations being at the event.

Admission is free with attractions costing £1 to £3.

It takes place at Belle Vue between 11.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday, August, 24, Sunday, August, 25 and Monday, August, 26.