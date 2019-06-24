Auditions announced for Castleford panto - how to take part

New Theatre, the producers of Castleford’s professional pantomime, are on the lookout for boys and girls who love to sing and dance aged between eight and 18 years to join the cast of Aladdin at Castleford Civic Centre this Christmas.

An informal and fun audition workshop will be held at Castleford Civic Centre on Sunday July 7.

Those auditioning must take comfortable and suitable clothing and shoes, and be prepared to learn some dancing and a song.

All children attending the auditions must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration begins at 9.20am for a 9.30am start.

Successful children must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period, as no rehearsal or performance can be missed.

They must be available for rehearsals from Friday November 29 until the opening of the pantomime on Friday December 20 and need to be available throughout the run until Tuesday

December 24.

Rehearsals will be taking place weekday evenings and weekend daytimes up to three times a week. There are 11 performances in the run, plus technical and dress rehearsals.

All successful applicants are subject to local education authority performance licensing, which the New Theatre team will guide them through.

To register for the audition please go to www.castlefordpanto.com/auditions or call the box office on 01977 330 315.