Castleford band to open for Muse in Poland

The local four piece will perform in an arena before an audience of up to 22,000

Allusinlove have secured a prestigious slot supporting Muse on the platinum selling rockers’ European tour.

The Castleford based band, Jason Moules, vocalist, Andrej Pavlovik, guitar, Jemal Malki, bass and Connor Fisher-Atack, drums, will be on stage in Poland on Saturday night.

The band said on Facebook: “This coming weekend we are playing our biggest show to date with Muse at Tauron Arena in Poland and then we’re heading out on our biggest EU tour to date with the legendary Skunk Anansie.

“We admire and respect those of you that have reached out to us personally and it’s amazing to know that our music has been able to help you in some way.”

The four piece have been touring relentlessly and have recently released their debut album ‘It’s OK to Talk’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoCiTQCVImg

The band will be performing a 50 minute support slot for the bands 26th tour date in Krakow, at the 22,000 capacity venue, the Turon arena.

It will be the biggest crowd Allusinlove have performed before since their forming back in 2012.

The band also said: “A small reminder to stop and appreciate who you are and what you have achieved every once in a while - gratitude keeps you grounded and builds a good foundation for success.”

And in July, they will be supporting British rock band, Skunk Anansie on a two week tour of Europe. They will return to Wakefield to headline Weightless festival on Saturday 3 August.