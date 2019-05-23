Chiller-horror story The Haunting of Blaine Manor on tour - West Yorkshire and coast dates

The celebrated chiller and most talked about haunter since The Woman in Black is back and set to begin its 2019 Tour of some of the most beautiful - and haunted - theatres in the UK.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor is set in England in 1953.

R e n o w n e d A m e r i c a n parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in what is said to be the

most haunted building in England, Blaine Manor.

Even the locals won’t set foot there, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed.

But his arrival at the manor has awoken something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him.

Written and directed by Joe O’Byrne, in the spirit of M R James, England’s most accomplished ghost story writer and with a nod to the classic black and white films of Columbia Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayor, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Fox.

Featuring a firecracker cast of Peter Slater, Jo Haydock, Phil Dennison, Andrew Yates, Ed Barry and Joe O’Byrne, the play features an original chilling sound design and haunting title theme by Justin Wetherill.

Tour dates:

The Playhouse, Halifax, Saturday June 15

Tickets: 01422 365998

The Carriageworks, Leeds, Saturday July 6

Tickets: 0113 376 0318 or boxoffice@leeds.gov.uk

Batley Town Hall, Batley, Saturday July 20

Tickets: 01924 324501

The Hippodrome, Todmorden, Saturday September 7

Tickets: 0333 666 3366 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/todhip

Whitby Pavilion, Whitby, Thursday October 31

Tickets: 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk/