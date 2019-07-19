Clarence Park Festival to return for a 28th year

Yorkshire’s longest-running free music festival will return for its 28th outing this month.

Clarence Park Festival will see 22 bands perform live across two days at the Denby Dale Road site.

Kate Honeyman, from Wakefield Music Collective which organises the event said: “We are excited about the eclectic mix of music we have on offer this year which includes pop, punk, rock, trance, indie, folk, hip hop, and finishing each day with an excellent local headliner.

“There are bands from Brighton, Cardiff, Hull, Oldham and Newcastle who are trekking to Yorkshire for our annual music event.”

Kicking off at noon on both Saturday and Sunday July, 27 and 28, the headliners are rockers The Sourheads, and trance rockers Trancend.

There will be food vendors, a beer marquee and stalls, while entry will be free.

Kate Honeyman added: “Wakefield Music Collective offer the festival for free to all the community so anyone can attend.

“However we have to raise the funds to pay for a safe and secure event. This year the National Lottery Community Fund awarded our voluntary committee a grant for part of the cost of Clarence Park Festival because of the ‘quality of the work’ we are doing in the community.”

Having launched in 1991, the festival has helped attract some big acts down the years, including 90s Britpop outfit, Dodgy.

Organisers have always maintained that it should be free for the community, despite costing thousands of pounds to organise.