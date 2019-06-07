Creative challenge as Wakefield is promised the moon

Funding is being offered to artists and creatives to produce original works to welcome the ‘moon’ to Wakefield.

Wakefield Council has been successful in securing Luke Jerram’s touring artwork, the Museum of the Moon. It will be displayed in the former Wakefield Market Hall between Friday 23 August and Sunday 8 September 2019. However, applications for funding need to be submitted by 17 June.

The extraordinary Museum of the Moon allows the audience to experience in close proximity a model moon, seven metres in diameter and featuring mind-boggling detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface which is internally illuminated to inspire awe and wonder.

The moon will hang in the cavernous interior of the former Market Hall before its planned transformation into a new Creative Hub during 2020/21.

Artists are invited to bid for the funding to create art works, performances, or other artistic works on the subject of moon and space and can include, but is not limited to, the solar system, space and time travel, lunar exploration, the 50th anniversary of the first human moon landing and science.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “It is such a privilege to welcome the Museum of the Moon to Wakefield into the Market Hall which is soon to become the new Creative Hub in the city. This will give a glimpse of the concept of the Creative Hub. I invite groups, organisations and individuals to put forward their ideas of the moon, time and space and I look forward to seeing the finished products in the summer.”

The commissions available are: up to £500, up to £1,000 or up to £3,000. There may also be an opportunity for a small number of commissions of up to £10,000 for suitable projects meeting the demands of outstanding creative quality and tight development and delivery deadlines.

Up to three different project proposals (with different or the same funding levels) can be submitted by each individual or organisation.

It is expected that the commissions will support the development of a very varied portfolio of artistic forms ranging from music, performance, visual arts to digital, VR and gaming.

The proposed projects can be one off performances, series of events or an exhibition / installation lasting for the duration of the Museum of the Moon.

The winning entries could be displayed or performed in venues across the district in the build-up to the exhibition.

Interested applicants should email creativewakefield@wakefield.gov.uk. Application forms can be requested on that same email address.

Applicants can also request locations across the district. Their projects can also be delivered in more than one location.

When the Museum of the Moon goes on display at the Market Hall, the building will be a creative space by presenting an exciting array of specially commissioned Creative Challenge artworks and performances inspired by the moon.

For two weeks, the creative work space will become a galaxy of social interaction, learning, entertainment and making business contacts all under the benign illumination of the Museum of the Moon.

Deadline for applications is 17 June and the decision will be communicated to applicants on 1 July.

Funding for the project comes from the Arts Council through the Cultural Development Fund.