Declan Welsh and The Decadent West bringing their politically charged indie-punk to Leeds

Poet, author, songwriter and social and political activist Declan Welsh is right now making waves with his music.

His band - Declan Welsh & The Decadent West - are ready to release one of the year's most anticipated debut albums, ‘Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold’ (out October 19/ via Modern Sky UK) and the Scottish star in the making is hitting the road as well, including a date in Leeds on his UK tour.

Following a year of sold out shows across the UK, and performances at The Great Escape, Reeperbahn and, Glastonbury Festival and London Fashion Week, the Glaswegian band will be taking their politically charged indie-punk to the irate masses with shows stretching across Scotland, England and Wales - including a stop at Leeds' Lending Room on Sunday, November 10.

Musically, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West are cut from the same cloth as Billy Bragg with a bit of the Arctic Monkeys thrown in, with a mix of angular guitar chords, snarling vocals and acerbic lyrics.

They have solidified themselves as one of Scotland’s most promising talents and promise to be an unmissable live prospect.

Combining taut indie rock and strongly held beliefs, Declan and his band create music that is unapologetic, direct and with a message of humanity that has won over scores of fans already. Releasing their rousing first EP ‘All My Dreams Are Dull’ to widespread approval in 2018, the Decadent West now look to truly set out their stall with upcoming album: ‘Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold’, 12 studio recordings produced by the esteemed Chris Marshall in Glasgow (Gerry Cinnamon, Baby Strange, The Dunts, The Van T's etc).

With enveloping narratives every bit about the personal as the political, the songs to be found on their debut outing starkly set the Decadent West apart as one of the most erudite and essential new bands to believe in for the here and now.

In the lead-up to their new album, the Declan & Co. have whet appetites with recent single: ’No Fun’, a sardonic swipe at the scenester culture found to be lingering in Scottish flat parties, and, well everywhere for that matter.

Watch the ‘No Fun’ video here: https://youtu.be/VI49s7trQAk

Tickets for the Lending Room gig are available from https://www.declanwelshandthedecadentwest.com

