DM Boot Room set to add to Live At Leeds festival experience

Dr Martens are teaming up with Live At Leeds again this year and have announced special plans for the festival taking place on Saturday, May 4.

The iconic boot brand will be bringing their legendary DM Boot Room to the Brudenell Social Club, taking over two stages of performances from Easy Life, Indoor Pets, The Murder Capital and more.

Also, based at the Briggate, the Boot Room On Tour experience will be open to both festival goers and the Leeds public and will host an album cover photoshoot, a DM’s customisation station, plus a super secret live set from a band on the Live At Leeds bill.

Crowned The Best Festival For Emerging Talent at this year’s UK Festival Awards, the 12th edition of Live At Leeds will see the festival put on yet another groundbreaking one-day new music spectacular, with the DM’s Boot Room Take Over leading the charge at the Brudenell.

Boasting two stages within the Brudenell Social Club, the line-up will push boundaries yet again with the likes of jazz-grounded Leicester-natives Easy Life and the sultry-pop trio Mini Mansions topping both bills. Other artists appearing on the legendary DM’s Boot Room On Tour stages are the hotly-tipped Indoor Pets, Dublin punks The Murder Capital, rising alternative pop starlet Rachel Chinouriri and previous London DM’s Boot Room guests and indie supergroup, Gently Tender, among many more.

In addition to the expertly programmed music stages, Dr Martens will also be bringing the Boot Room On Tour experience to the heart of Leeds city centre during the day. Based at Briggate, both festival goers and Leeds locals are encouraged to stop off at the pop-up container.

