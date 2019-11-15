Extras wanted for bar tending film to be shot in Wakefield

A short film portraying the highs and lows of life as a bartender is to be shot in the city centre later this month.

Wakefield-based writer Amy Charles has written the short film, called Last Orders, based on her own experiences as a bartender in the city.

She has teamed up with director Katie Harriman from Fly Girl Films to produce the film in the city later this month.

Amy said: “I’ve always wanted to create a piece of writing that allowed all sides of feminine nature come to life, even the darker sides.

A bar is a great place to see that happen and we want to show women on film being themselves without judgement, whilst also exploring links between certain behaviours and present day insecurities surrounding body image.”

The team have also worked with the Think Family Team at Wakefield Council to offer work experience to three young people in the district.

Katie said: “Amy and I have worked on various community projects together but have always dreamt of making a short film around social themes and issues which have influenced our previous work.

"Working with the community is what drives both of us so it made sense to approach the council’s Think Family Team.

"We wouldn’t be where we are in our careers if it wasn’t for the support and encouragement from other artists, so we’re very excited to offer these young women the opportunity to get hands on experience of what it’s like working in the film industry.”

The team are also asking for volunteers to serve as extras in the film, which will be shot in the city on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24.

Visit Last Orders on Facebook to find out more or get involved.