False Advertising ready to advertise vibrant debut album with UK tour and Leeds date

Manchester three-piece False Advertiising are set to release their vibrant debut album ‘Brainfreeze’ on November 8 through their new label, Alcopop, and will be promoting it with an extensive UK tour that will bring them to Leeds.

Having announced the signing this summer, the band have also now released their new single and video for the towering ‘Influenza’ which is out now ahead of the upcoming dates, which include an appearance at Leeds' Key Club on Wednesday, November 13.

These dates follow a very busy summer which has taken in a tour with Jamie Lenman, headline shows across the country and appearances at Truck, Tramlines, The Great Escape, 2000trees Festivals and many more.

The tale of False Advertising kicks off on the open-mic circuit of Manchester. Both Chris Warr (drums, vocals, guitars) and Jen Hingley (vocals, guitars, drums) were involved with the vibrant scene, and started working together on the occasional duet. This very early version of False Advertising also involved Josh Sellers (bass) but the group “tried to run before they could walk” and broke up.

“I’d been really inspired by that experience in that first band so I started writing more and more songs by myself and putting together scrappy demos in garage band,” says Jen (Hingley).

She ended up sending those demos to Chris (Warr) who was working as a producer at the time, and the pair started working on music together. No pressure, no expectations, just two mates making music. That initial spark between them stayed lit and after borrowing a practice space from their friends in The Hyena Kill, the pair set about building something new.

Conversation quickly turned to doing everything themselves, which would be fine, if either of those guitarists had ever played drums before. “We were a bit over-confident” admits Jen. They’d dabbled with drums before but not with conviction, so they set about teaching themselves their own songs. It’s where their instrument switching, role swapping live show came from. It also helped inspire the name. “It’s that fake it ‘til you make it approach to something.” Josh then came onboard to play bass, complete the lineup and “keep everything together.”

“No one was aware of what we were doing. We were doing it completely of our own volition and essentially in secret,” explains Chris.

“That helped us find something more unique. So much has been done in guitar music over the past 80 years, we felt like we weren’t going to bring anything fresh or new to the table unless we really went on a journey of creativity with no pressure.”

After over a year of working in the shadows, False Advertising emerged fully-realised with the gnarled, heavy hitter single ‘Wasted Away’ in March 2015. From that moment on it was full steam ahead. A string of singles led to a self-titled full-length demo being released six months after their initial unveiling. And then six months after that, the band released the ‘Brainless’ EP. All urgent ambition and heavy promises, it demanded attention.

Over the following few years, the band supported everyone from The Amazons and Idles to Everything Everything. They played SXSW, were invited by Robert Smith to play his edition of Meltdown festival alongside and put in appearances everywhere from Kendall Calling and Liverpool Sound City to South Korea’s Zandari Festa. The music kept coming, and so did the acclaim. They also put on their own festival, or Falsetival, in Manchester.

For this debut album, both Chris and Jen have written songs for the album, but they’re united by a common thread exploring “those feelings of being trapped or that your decisions aren’t your own, and so it can feel like a brainfreeze,” offers Chris.

”I’ve always written politically charged lyrics. There’s always been some sort of blame at society or some levelling against some mystical protagonist or Orwellian grand puppeteer that’s running the show. I don’t believe there’s an almighty evil ruler, but I appreciate it can feel like that sometimes, particularly when you cant seem to catch a break in life.”