First single from Wakefield alternative-pop singer-songwriter Lucy Booth released this week - catch her at Yorkshire music festival

Wakefield singer Lucy Booth is set to release her first single Butterfly this week.

The alternative-pop singer-songwriter went to Wakefield Girls’ High School from 2004 to 2015 and is now based in Leeds.

Her musical career began to gain momentum last year, after she graduated from university and fulfilled her life-long ambition of becoming a solo artist.

Her catchy, well-constructed songs combine enchanting melodies with a pure, warm voice, and her sound has an ethereal, dream-like quality.

Lucy’s sweet vocal timbres resemble artists such as Gabrielle Aplin and Birdy, while the moody, melancholy atmosphere of her music is reminiscent of Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish.

Lucy’s poetic and reflective lyrics come from the heart; she finds the resilience of humanity inspiring, and her songs explore some of the most challenging obstacles which people face on an everyday basis, from heartbreak and betrayal, to temptation and inequality.

Lucy performs regularly around Leeds. She will showcase her live set this summer at her first music festival Underneath the Stars August 3.

Meanwhile Butterfly, the lead single of her debut EP, will be released Friday May 17, shortly followed by the EP Melancholy Blue on June 14.

She said: "Butterfly is a well-constructed pop song combining a pure, warm voice with an ethereal sound and poetic lyrics, exploring the heartbreak of abandonment and betrayal.

"I often place myself in the shoes of people who inspire me when I’m writing, and the lyrics of this song are based on the experiences of an incredibly brave and resilient woman who I was lucky enough to meet a few years ago.

"It’s about the challenges of single motherhood, of dealing with the emotional impact of abandonment and loneliness, whilst also trying to be brave for the sake of a child. The track began its journey as a simple piano song, and was transformed into a quirky, ethereal pop tune with the help of my producer Jason Odle.

"The sweet, bright sound of the marimba is intentionally at odds with the hopelessness of the lyrics, to represent how we often pretend to ourselves and to others that we’re coping, when inside we’re really struggling."

Of the music industry Lucy said: "Sometimes, as a female artist, success feels like it’s less achievable because of my gender. I recently had a fantastic time at Live at Leeds 2019, but noticed on reflection that there were more than double as many all-male bands/male artists than all-female bands/ female artists in the line-up, reflecting the under-representation of women in the music industry.

"In addition to that, it can sometimes feel like my appearance might play a more significant part in the growth of my fan base than if I was a male artist, which is frustrating, as I want to be valued for my musical talent rather than for my image."

Underneath the Stars is on at Cinder Hill, Darton Rd, Cawthorne, Barnsley, from Friday August 2 to Sunday August 4.

The Proclaimers, Kate Rusby, Billy Bragg and the Unthanks are among the headliners.

Tickets on line here

