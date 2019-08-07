Full list of banned items for Ed Sheeran's huge Roundhay Park gigs

Ed Sheeran is set to play two gigs in Roundhay Park this month to bumper crowds in what will be two of the biggest outdoor gigs held in the UK.

The pop sensation behind hits like Galway Girl and Shape Of You is playing two shows at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi will also be supporting Ed Sheeran on both dates.

Now the organisers have issued this advice to people attending the gig.

Banned items for Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park

• Aerosols

• Air horns

• Alcohol

• Animals (except assistance dogs)

• Bags (larger than A4 size)

• BBQs or any cooking apparatus

• Bicycles, scooters, roller skates

• Blow torches

• Cans

• Cameras (DSLR/SLR) with detachable lens

• Chairs (except if you have an accessible area ticket for Hill 60)

• Chinese lanterns

• Cooking apparatus

• Cool bags / boxes (large)

• Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

• Cutlery

• Drinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less are permitted)

• Drones

• Fireworks / pyrotechnics

• Flags with poles

• Flares / distress flares / smoke flares

• Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

• Gazebos and parasols

• Gas cylinders/canisters

• Glass

• Knives

• Liquids (over 100ml)

• Illegal substances (drugs)

• Laser pens

• Legal / herbal highs (includes Nitrous Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

• Megaphones

• Professional audio-visual recording equipment

• Smoke bombs / canisters

• Sound systems

• Tables

• Tabards/High Viz Jackets

• Umbrellas (small telescopic umbrellas are permitted)

• Weapons