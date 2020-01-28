Gig promoters Bodys reveal new year gigs

Wakefield gig promoter Bodys is back with its first show of the new year – on Thursday February 6 from 8pm.

Bodys will host Mush and Middle Child in the Music Hall at the Establishment in Westgate.

Organiser of the gigs Emily Ingham said: “We will be putting on two amazing acts on the first Thursday of every month at Establishment, just like we did last year.

“We couldn’t believe how enjoyable and popular the gigs were, we were totally blown away.

“To step things up, this year we have decided to host even more shows, adding one-off shows mid-month, including at the beautiful Chantry

Chapel, and as part of the wonderful Art Walk in March,

and even more to be announced.”

The first show features Mush who play guitar heavy alternative, experimental rock tunes akin to Sonic Youth, Pavement, Parquet Courts, Beefheart and Velvet Underground.

The Wakefield show for Bodys will mark the beginning of their UK and European tour to launch their debut album, 3D Routine.

Singles released from the album have already received critical acclaim and radio play on BBC 6 Music and KEXP.

Mush will be joined by Middle Child, who, Emily says “have just released a new single 2020.

“You have to come to the gig to hear it, it is surely the best song of the year already.”

The second gig on Thursday March 5 at The Establishment will feature two beautiful folk singers, Mally Smith from Boston via Edinburgh, and Sam Airey from Wales via Leeds.

Just a few days later on Tuesday March 10, Bodys will host a one-off show at Chantry Chapel, with the return of Meursault who played an excellent show for Bodys in May.

He will be joined by Julie Arsenault from Toronto, Canada, who Emily cajoled into touring Europe so that she could play a gig in Wakefield.

Tickets are on sale by searching for Bodys on www.seetickets.com and from Wah Wah record store in Brook Street, Wakefield.

Shows start at 8pm, first band at 8.30pm, second band at 9.15pm with a finish at 10pm.