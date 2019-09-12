Grammy Award-winners Green Day play Yorkshire stadium

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day will perform a series of solo date including a date at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, next year.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, Green Day are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album ‘Dookie’, which sold more than 10 million copies globally and is triple-Platinum in the UK, is widely credited with popularising and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of hit singles.

In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera ‘American Idiot’ which captured the world’s attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. In 2010, a stage adaptation of ‘American Idiot’ debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

In the UK, Green Day have scored three #1 albums as well as a further five which have hit the Top 10. They’ve also been a regular fixtures on the singles charts with classic hits such as ‘American Idiot’, ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)’.

Green Day play the John Smith Stadium on June 27.

Tickets: 01484 484100