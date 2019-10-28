Heart Yorkshire's presenter Dixie is bringing a spooktacular event to Wakefield

Arriva Yorkshire has had an upgrade made to its network across the region and are celebrating with some spooktacular events this Halloween.

The new 118 route will now connect Wakefield passengers to White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, just in time for Christmas.

They have also doubled the frequency on the 496 service from Wakefield to South Elmsall and added 11 new replacement buses on the 110 service from Hall Green to Leeds.

To celebrate the investments, Arriva Yorkshire has partnered with radio station Heart Yorkshire to host two Halloween Family Fun Days.

The events will include games and competitions including toilet paper mummy and Halloween limbo.

Kim Purcell, head of operations at Arriva Yorkshire, said: “ We’re looking forward to seeing our customers at our Halloween events for two days of spooktacular fun for all the family."

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at White Rose Shopping Centre and on Thursday, October 31 at the Bullring, Wakefield. Just look out for Arriva’s decorated trick or treat bus.

Heart Yorkshire presenter Dixie added: "I love Halloween, it’s a great excuse for the whole family to dress up and have some fun! I’m looking forward to bringing some scary shenanigans to the Bullring.”