Holy Moly - Leeds gig for band with reputation for incredible live show

Acclaimed alt-rock/folk troupe Holy Moly & The Crackers kicked off 2019 touring and will see it out doing much the same – bringing their riotous party music to the masses.

Their third album, ‘Take A Bite’ (released earlier this year on the band’s own Pink Lane Records), captured the band’s concise, passionate take on folk, blues and indie rock, rammed with melody and energy and they are ready to release their positivity on the public through their forthcoming autumn tour, which include a date in Leeds.

Holy Moly & The Crackers will be bringing their brand of infectious music to the Brudenell on Friday, October 18.

After a stint of dates around Europe with Skinny Lister, the North East party-starters are hitting the road in support of their acclaimed ’Take A Bite’ album.

Blending rock’n’soul, rockabilly, haywire folk, new wave and beyond into their effervescent sound, the band have a rep for an incredible live show and come recommended for fans of The B52s, Gogol Bordello, Blondie.

‘Take A Bite’ saw the band further adorning their naturally expressive take on British folk. It is the sound of a band who have been searching and experimenting for several years; arriving at a place where they can say “this who we are and this is where we want to go”.

The band’s most recent single, the effervescent ‘Upside Down’, crystallizes this approach to performance and songwriting over a thrilling three minutes. And now the band have captured all the elements they’re famed for – the performance, the passion, the sonic ingenuity and their classy feral energy – in a live-in-studio performance of ‘Upside Down’, shot at Newcastle’s Loft Studios, shot by Craig Newton (Counterfeit., Hello Operator).

Watch the video for ‘Upside Down’ (live session) here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGZsqk2rUN8

Another co-write between singer Ruth Patterson and accordion player “Squeezebox” Rosie Bristow (authors of the band’s breakthrough single ‘Cold Comfort Lane’ from 2017, which featured on the end credits of 2018 summer blockbuster movie, Oceans 8), ‘Upside Down’ is inspired by the travelling circuses of North East England.

Rosie, who works with the circus when she’s not touring with the band, says: “I’ve met some very weird, beautiful and talented performers from all over the world, and been invited to some crazy festivals and big top shows. I’m now even working on an act myself involving playing a tiny accordion whilst hanging upside down.”

On the ‘Take A Bite’ album, Ruth said: “This album is asking the audience to take a chance on us.

“Obviously we’ve got a bit of a daft name and we look a bit mad, but I think once people actually come to a gig, they’re always swept up in the music and the energy. We get kids, old people, Goths, hippies, whatever. Everyone’s invited, everyone’s part of it. And people seem to lose themselves. No one’s like, “Oh, how do I look?’ while dancing. They don’t care. It brings everyone together.”