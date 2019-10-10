Hotly tipped Larkins include Leeds date on mammoth tour

Larkins will be bringing their mammoth UK tour to Leeds this month.

Manchester’s next-big-things will take to the stage at the Wardrobe on Tuesday, October 29.

The band have been taking Radio 1 and RadioX by storm of late with their latest single: ’Not Enough Love’ and have already stacked-up millions of streams for their previous singles this year.

Recently selling out a 2000 capacity show at the Albert Hall in Manchester, the quartet are now hitting the road for a massive 32-date tour around the UK.

This year has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times.

The band are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi), Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi) and Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Passion Pit) – a record which is sure to send Larkins even further into the stratosphere.

They have received strong backing from BBC Introducing, who invited the band to play Reading & Leeds Festival, where they went down a storm across the weekend. ‘Sugar Sweet’ also led the band to be nominated for the ‘One To Watch’ award at the AIM Awards 2019.

Larkins kicked off 2019 with ‘TV Dream’, their debut single on Good Soldier Records, which also received an immense response from both fans and media. The song again received great radio support across the board and quickly clocked up over a million streams.