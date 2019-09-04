In pictures: Le Tour De Ossett
Can you spot yourself in these photos?
Le Tour De Ossett returned for its 4th annual event Saturday, August 31.
1. Did you listen carefully?
Did you listen in to the health and safety rules?
2. Beginning of the ride
The start of the ride took place at Ossett Town Hall
3. All ages attended
Families were encouraged to take part in the ride
4. Were you brave enough?
Did you manage to steer with one hand?
