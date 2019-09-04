Over 100 people took part in the ride.

In pictures: Le Tour De Ossett

Can you spot yourself in these photos?

Le Tour De Ossett returned for its 4th annual event Saturday, August 31.

Did you listen in to the health and safety rules?

1. Did you listen carefully?

Did you listen in to the health and safety rules?
Scott Merrylees
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The start of the ride took place at Ossett Town Hall

2. Beginning of the ride

The start of the ride took place at Ossett Town Hall
Scott Merrylees
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Families were encouraged to take part in the ride

3. All ages attended

Families were encouraged to take part in the ride
Scott Merrylees
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Did you manage to steer with one hand?

4. Were you brave enough?

Did you manage to steer with one hand?
Scott Merrylees
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7