It's 'Armagideon' time with Joe Gideon in Leeds

Following the release of his new album ‘Armagideon’ on January 31, bluesy rocker Joe Gideon will hit the road for a string of UK headline dates, including a stop-off in Leeds.

The London-based singer-songwriter will be appearing at the Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, February 18, with special guests Jim Sclavunos and Gris-De-Lin joining him on the tour.

Joe Gideon.

The Leeds gig will follow hot on the heels of Gideon's new solo album, ‘Armagideon’, which is released via Clouds Hill.

It was written and recorded with Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds/Grinderman), who Joe met on tour in 2012 with his band Joe Gideon & The Shark, and their band mate Gris-De-Lin.

Joe, Gris-de-Lin and Jim play all the instruments in the densely layered arrangements, which include an army of saxophones, an antique piano, a cranky old synth-vibraphone rescued from the dumpster, heavenly choirs and a menagerie of percussion instruments.

The record’s lead single ‘Expandable Mandible’ is a statement of intent ahead of the new album release -- the listener can look forward to Joe’s ruminations on, among other things, time travel, primordial bliss and reptile people.

Gideon first came to wider attention with his band, Bikini Atoll, signed to Bella Union in 2003. The first album, 'Moratoria', was critically well received, with the lead track ‘Desolation Highway’ (described by The Independent as “...an awesome, soul- searching slice of sprawling Americana”) featured in the film My Little Eye.

Their second album 'Liar’s Exit', recorded with Steve Albini and released through Bella Union in 2005, received glowing reviews.

Soon after, Joe decided to hone his craft as a songwriter and lyricist and formed Joe Gideon & The Shark, a two-piece band with his sister Viva. Their debut album, 'Harum Scarum', released in 2009 on Bronzerat Records, achieved rave reviews and a rare 6-stars-out-of-5 review in Time Out magazine, with reviewer Bella Todd observing, “To be funny and moving at the same time is one thing, but their combination of true grit and grace is rarer still.”