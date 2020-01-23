Jamie Cullum's Taller tour - Yorkshire date

The critically-acclaimed artist Jamie Cullum is soon to head out on a headline tour.

Jamie said: “It’s going to be so fun playing this new music out on tour with my incredible band.

“We’re going to draw on these new songs and reinvent plenty of old ones too. The Taller tour is going to be a memorable one.”

Triple Platinum selling musician and multi-instrumentalist, Jamie Cullum, released Taller – 10 of his original songs, accompanied by eight new and unheard tracks. Disc two included two brand-new Christmas songs, as well as six tracks from his covers project, Song Society.

The latest album Taller sees Jamie bravely explore more personal subject matter with a fresh sense of authenticity, each song reflecting a desire to grow and learn and explore life for the beautiful muddle it is.

Of title track Taller, Jamie said: “Historically there has been jokes about my physical stature and being married to a taller woman - so I wanted to own it. Using this as a jumping off point it became a song about the need to grow within your relationship and meet each other eye to eye.”

Other tracks on the album have prominent funk, pop and gospel influences such as Usher, Drink and the powerful Mankind.

Jamie Cullum: Taller is at York Barbican on Wednesday March 11.

Tickets: www.jamiecullum.com/#/