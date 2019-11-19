Jane McDonald 'absolutely thrilled' by surprise appearance on I'm A Celebrity

Wakefield's Jane McDonald has said she was "absolutely thrilled" to make a surprise appearance on I'm A Celebrity last night.

The singer was speaking after Adele Roberts, a contestant on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, revealed that she had brought along a framed photo of the singer as her luxury item.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ unveiled her luxury item on the second episode of the show last night (Monday, November 18).

As she showed her item around, Adele said: "Loose Women, Cruising with Jane McDonald, Jane and Friends!"

The other contestants appeared confused about

Adele Roberts, a contestant on this year'sI'm A Celebrity, revealed that she had brought along a framed photo of the singer as her luxury item.Photo: ITV Plc

Speaking about her item, Adele described Ms McDonald as "a national treasure" and "the Queen of Wakefield".

Following the incident, Ms McDonald's name trended briefly on Twitter.

Responding to a Tweet about the incident, she said: "Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you . Best of luck #ImACeleb".

A number of celebrities took part in last night's task, but only two succeeded in securing their luxury items.

Alongside Ms Robert's photo, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was given access to her concealer.

In the past, contestants' luxury items have included moisturiser, inflatable beds and chocolate.