Jason Donovan's new tour - the Yorkshire dates

Jason Donovan hits the road with his Even More Good Reasons tour which reaches Yorkshire next year.

Jason came into the limelight in the late 80s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, Neighbours and throughout the late 80s he had several hits and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best selling album of 1989.

His hits included Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You, with Kylie Minogue, Any Dream Will Do, Sealed With A Kiss, When You Come Back to Me, Everyday, Nothing Can Divide Us and many more.

Since then, he has rarely been away from stage or screen. Jason’s record breaking run in ‘Joseph’ in the early 90s preceded The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, and The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King’s Speech, Million Dollar Quartet and Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds.

Jason worked on his first theatre producing project, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and spent the summer at the London Palladium as Pharaoh in the sold out Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“I get such a rush, and energy from a live audience – it’s like a drug – it’s something that inspires me and even today, sometimes scares me,” he said.

Tour dates

Sheffield Oval Hall, September 23, 2020

www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

York Barbican, September 25, 2020

http://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk

Scarborough Spa, October 3, 2020

https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Hull Bonus Arena, October 6, 2020

https://www.bonusarenahull.com/

Leeds First Direct Arena, October 7, 2020

https://www.firstdirectarena.com/