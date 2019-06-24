Join Halifax Musical Theatre Company for Hooray for Hollywood concert

Halifax Musical Theatre Company presents Hooray for Hollywood and the Great American Songbook.

The programme includes music from the Golden Age of Hollywood and American classic songs from the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Conducted by musical director Graham Robbins and hosted by Neil Hurst. The show will feature a swing era band and ensemble of more than 50 singers.

Other guest soloists include Ben Eagle, Ian Moorhouse, Viki Kent, Lizzie Jones and The Nightingales – a 1940s female vocal group.

In this staged concert, the company presents songs made famous by rank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Billie Holiday and many more.

The evening will Cheek to Cheek, Moon River, That’s Life, Lady is a Tramp and New York, New York.

Come along and support this local company with passion and big ambitions whose previous concerts have been a sell-out.

Performances are Friday July 5 at 7.30pm Saturday July 6 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets from Square Chapel Arts Centre box office on 01422 349422.