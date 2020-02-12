Kippax parent support group to perform in Rocky Horror themed fundraiser to support Children's Heart Surgery Fund

A parent support group from Kippax are putting on a Rocky Horror Picture Show themed night of fun to raise money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund in Leeds.

Members of the group, known as Kippax and Surrounding Areas Heart Families, each have children who have heart problems that require often frequent surgeries and check ups.

Stacey Pickles, Gemma Blackhurst, Ken Hall and Kathryn Hall are long standing members of the group who have been planning and rehearsing for the night.

Stacey Pickles, who is an active friend of the group, said: “We’ve done a few successful fundraisers, we have done a ladies night and a Christmas party and then we said why don’t we do a Rocky Horror themed night.”

The event will be held on Saturday March 28. It will feature an interactive performance, games, dancing, singing, a best dressed competition, food and a disco for the public.

The event will be held at Kippax Band Club, with optional Rocky Horror Themed fancy dress for the audiences.

Parent, Gemma Blackhurst said: “We really enjoy meeting up and putting on the fundraisers, we’ve made friends through this group, all our children play together.

“Doing events like this one helps us relive our childhood too, some of us are going out of our comfort zone with dancing and performing but we’re doing it for the kids who need our help.”

Parent, Ken Hall said: “This group is our support system, we are not theatre based performers by any means, we are a group of families who came together through our children’s heart conditions.

“We’re doing this for the charity that helps support the children while they are at Leeds General Infirmary.

“We want to do something where people can turn up and have a good day, have a laugh and enjoy themselves, we’ve got a few fundraisers planned for the year ahead - we’re raising money for a good, needed cause here in Yorkshire.”

Families travel for miles to visit the CHSF ward in Leeds.

Around 420 babies, children and adults with congenital heart disease from the surrounding area need open heart surgery every year, provided by the CHSF.

Parent, Kathryn Hall said: “Every time you visit the ward, you can see the improvements and see where the money raised has gone.

"They’re really good, the kids are on the ward can now take part interactive games and counselling for the parents, because it can be a scary time for the children when they visit hospital so things like that make them feel more at home.”

Click here to purchase a ticket: Rocky Horror Themed Evening for the CHSF tickets