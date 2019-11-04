List of upcoming bonfire events in the Wakefield District

Many of the district's bonfire events have been and gone this year - here's a list of the upcoming bonfire events near you...

Something missing? Email olivia.hale@jpimedia.co.uk with details of your event to be added to the list...

The Cobbler, Pontefract

The Cobbler Pub's bonfire and firework display will return this year. No Admission charge with bonfire food served on the night at an additional price, including jacket potatoes, pie and peas and burgers. The event will be held on bonfire night. Food served from 6pm onwards.

The Cobbler firework display



Crigglestone Firework Spectacular

A firework spectacular will be held at The Station Pub, Crigglestone on Tuesday, November 5. Featuring food and refreshments, the event is free.

Crigglestone firework spectacular



Hemsworth Water Park

One of the district's biggest events, the bonfire night party at Hemsworth Water Park is expected to draw thousands. The free event will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, November 5 and include a bonfire and fireworks display.

Hemsworth Town Council



Kings Croft family firework night:

Kings Croft on Wakefield Road, Pontefract are hosting an evening of fireworks on bonfire night from 4:30pm. A P!nk tribute will perform a live set outside to keep visitors entertained, along with fairground rides, face painting, food and drinks and a disco until late. Tickets are £4 for adults, £2 for children and infants under 3 years attend for free.

Kings Croft Hotel



Minsthorpe Playing Fields

The annual Minsthorpe firework display will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 6pm. Rides will be on site at the playing field and free parking available at Minsthorpe Community College.

SESKU Community Festival Committee



New Millerdam, The Pledwick bonfire event

The Pledwick Well Inn are hosting a night of food drink and a bonfire event in the garden. Ticket £5 available from The Pledwick and the firework display will begin at 8pm.

The Pledwick Binfore Event



Ossett Cricket Club

A firework display to the music of Queen will take place at Ossett Cricket Club on Tuesday, November 5, from 6pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults or £2.50 for children, with family tickets for £13, and are available from the bar.

Ossett Cricket Club Events



Ossett Trinity Tigers Big Bang

This event will take place on November 4, with free entry from 4pm. A fireworks display will begin at 8pm. Pie and peas will be served, entertainment will include funfair for the children and beer tent for the adults.

Ossett Trinity Big Bang



Slazengers Sports Club

Slazengers Sports Club, in Horbury, will host their annual bonfire on Friday, November 8 from 6pm. Food, drink and sparklers will be available on the night. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available from Slazenger Hockey Club, Horbury Town Football Club and the social club. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Slazenger Bonfire Event



Stanley United

Stanley United Juniors Football Club will host their first ever fireworks night event on Saturday, November 9, from 3pm. The event will feature refreshments, including hotdogs and pies, a home baking stall and face painting.

Stanley UTD Fireworks Night