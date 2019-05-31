Long Division Festival 2019: Everything that's happening on Sunday

Wakefield's Long Division festival has returned, and is expected to draw thousands of people to the city centre over the weekend.

Taking place over five days, Long Division has become Wakefield’s premier arts and culture event, blending a mix of famous faces and emerging artists.

This is everything that's happening on the Sunday of Wakefield's Long Division Festival 2019.

Following a hiatus in 2017, the event was revived last year and saw more than 3,000 people head for the city.

Alongside music, there is comedy, poetry, and free family events across 14 venues.

This year will see more than 100 artists perform on the Saturday alone, including former Joy Division and New Order bassists, Peter Hook (right). Sunday’s top act will be Queen tribute act, Mercury.

While a lot of the top acts require a ticket, there are plenty of events which you can attend free of charge.

This is everything that's happening at the festival on Sunday, June 2.

Looking for a particular act? Press Ctrl + F to search the page for a specific location or performer.

Theatre Royal

⚬ 6.30pm, Richard Herring's RHLSTP

Precinct Stage

⚬ 12.30pm, Thomas Wilby Gang

⚬ 1.30pm, Ruby Macintosh

⚬ 3pm, The Incredible Magpie Band

⚬ 4.30pm, Mercury

The Precinct

⚬ 10am - 4pm, Wakefield Record Fair

Central Marquee

⚬ 12pm, Kelly Boyle

⚬ 12.30pm, Little Long Division Workshop

⚬ 1pm, Elizabeth Pickering

⚬ 1.30pm, Little Long Division Workshop

⚬ 2.15pm, Music Memorabilia Auction

⚬ 3.30pm, Biscuithead and the Biscuit Badgers

Central Marquee (3)

⚬ 12.30pm, Mascot Making Workshop

⚬ 2pm, Build Your Own Junk Instruments

Central Marquee (4)

⚬ 12pm - 3pm, Make Your Own DIY Zine

Central Marquee (5)

⚬ 12pm - 4.30pm, The Real Junk Food Project

14 Cross Street/10 The Bull Ring

⚬ 10am - 6pm, Repeated Subscription

21 Northgate

⚬ 10am - 6pm, Mappa Music

41 Northgate

⚬ 10am - 6pm, I Formed A Band

Radcliffe Place

⚬ 10am - 6pm, Seanna Doonan Mural

For more information about acts, venues and ticket, visit the Long Division website.