New play exploring the effects of alcoholism to be performed in Wakefield

A play originally commissioned by the NHS that focuses on the effects of alcoholism is to be performed in Wakefield this month.

DRY is a one-hour play accompanied by music about parenting, disappointment and middle-age drinking.

A play originally commissioned by the NHS that focuses on the effects of alcoholism is to be performed in Wakefield this month.

The new national tour is supported by Turning Point, which delivers drug and alcohol recovery services around the UK for people who want to make positive change in their lives.

Lord Victor Adebowale, who is the chief executive at Turning Point and from Wakefield, said: “Every person has the possibility of change and at Turning Point we are inspired by that possibility.

“We can, and do, help people on their journeys to recovery.

“Turning Point supports DRY because it brings an awareness about the harm that alcohol addiction can do to individuals and society.”

Written by Human Story Theatre’s Gaye Poole, it will include a question and answer session after each show with professionals from Turning Point and other organisations.

Gaye Poole said: “I wanted to develop something that showed in a very real way what many of us have seen or experienced ourselves.

“What can seem like a social norm can turn people against each other and change personalities.

“I’ve also introduced topical subjects into the play, such as Brexit, which people use as an excuse that drives them to drink.”

DRY will be performed at Wakefield’s Hepworth Gallery at 2pm on January 21.