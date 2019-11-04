Ossett is going back in time to the 1940s

Love 1940s Ossett will be returning for its annual event.

And organisers are hoping it will attract people from all around to dress in their vintage wear.

Enjoy entertainment and interesting conversations on the precinct.

There will be live entertainment and traditional food and drink available in the precinct and town hall.

Market stalls, vintage cars, fancy dress and authentic music will be enjoyed in the precinct and town hall as part of the remembrance event.

The event has been organised by Debbie Squires.

Debbie Squires said: “ People attend from all over the country and they are really lovely, thy will teach you to dance and tell you stories from the 1940’s.

“Come down, dig your vintage clothing out and enjoy a day from the past.

All money raised will be going towards the cost of the event.

There will also be an evening dance with tickets available now.

Love 1940’s Ossett takes place between 10am and 4pm on the precinct and evening dance between 7:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday, October 9.

Tickets available for the evening dance at £12.50 per ticket.

For more information or ticket enquiries contact Debbie Squires on 078077692244.