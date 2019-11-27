Ossett to be lit up for Christmas

Christmas will officially start in Ossett this weekend - and everyone is invited to join in the family fun.

Ossett Town Centre Partnership presents Christmas in Ossett.

The town's lights will be switched on this Saturday and there will be street food, fairground rides and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Children can also enjoy donkey rides and a trip to visit Santa in his grotto.

An all day Christmas market will also be open from 10am to 7pm with local stores keeping their doors open for those wanting to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

The big switch on will take place at 5.30pm on the precinct.