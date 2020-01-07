Pontefract businesswoman to throw community party to say thank you

Michelle Grainger has announced that she will be hosting a community party to say thank you to those who have helped to back her 50/50 Campaign for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Michelle has six challenges left and has currently raised £42,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice, reaching above and beyond her £30,000 target.

Last January, Michelle set herself the challenge to complete 50 challenges to raise a massive £30,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

The community party will be the final challenge in her campaign.

Michelle said: “We’re hosting the party to say a big thank you to everyone in the community who’s backed both me and the Hospice in my 50 challenges.

“The party will be held at The Ambience on Saturday February 8 and on the night, I’ll reveal the grand total of money we’ve raised.

“Working with the Hospice has been amazing, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people there and they’ve become an extended family.

“I’ll definitely carry on fundraising for them, my shop has become a community hub for people to drop off donations and come for a chat.

“The campaign has really gotten the community on board. I’m so overwhelmed by how many people in the area have come together to help such a brilliant cause, anything else we raise is a bonus.”

Some of Michelle’s highlights from her campaign include taking on the world's longest zip wire, a five aside football tournament with Jono Lancaster, pram racing and hosting battle of the bands.

Michelle said: “My favourite moments in the year have been seeing the kids in the community putting money in the star jars. They’ve raised £5000 between them and they make me so proud.

“I want to carry on raising funds because the community attitude changes, when we all come together for a good cause, we can achieve anything, and if we all keep doing a bit more, the world will be a better place.”

The team at The Prince of Wales Hospice have been providing care to patients with life limiting illnesses since 1989.

To donate to the cause click here or to find out more see The Prince of Wales Hospice