Pontefract Stagecoach performer, 7, selected to star on CBeebies

A young star-on-the-rise from a Pontefract performing arts school has been cast in an episode of a CBeebies television series.

Seven year-old Isabella, who attends Stagecoach Pontefract, has been selected to star in CBeebies show 'My First.'

‘My First’ is a documentary series about children as they discover, learn and experience things for the first time.

Isabella will feature in a new episode, called ‘My First Circus.’

Isabella, who has attended Stagecoach performing arts classes since she was five years old said: “I feel really lucky that I was chosen and I was really excited when the clown came to school and my friends saw me with my hidden microphones.

“I can’t wait to be on TV it’s a dream come true!”

The Principal of Stagecoach Pontefract, Simon Austin, said “I am exceptionally proud of Isabella for throwing herself into this amazing opportunity.

“At Stagecoach, we aim to instil Creative Courage for Life in all our students and I’m sure that the skills and confidence Isabella gained will stay with her far beyond this unique experience.”

Isabella, who was six at the time of filming, was followed into her school and home by the CBeebies cameras for two days in order to create the episode.

The complete episode will be aired on CBeebies on Tursday December 12.

