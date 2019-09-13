Pontefract welcomes series of Heritage Open Days

Venues across Pontefract are opening their doors and inviting the public to learn about the town's rich heritage.

Sixteen venues will open their doors in Pontefract and surrounding villages, to celebrate the 25th anniversary nationally of Heritage Open Days.

Come and learn about Pontefract's hidden heritage.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chair, said: “We are really pleased that we have the support of venue owners and their volunteers to make this a great series of events.

"We hope that visitors and local people will wish to explore, and if you pick up our booklet at the library, museum, castle and other locations, then you’ll be able to plan your visits to several of these great events”.

The Heritage Open Days twill take place starting Friday September 13 and Sunday September 22.



The event is being launched by Pontefract civic society.

Paul said: “As well as historic buildings, it’s equally important to bring stories of places and people to life with talks, tours, music, and displays.

Ackworth's historic Quaker School

The festivities will include tours Pontefract’s Market Place conservation area, supported by an exhibition in the library, tours of the town hall including the former court cells, Ackworth Quaker School, the liquorice fields, the castle, the Masonic Hall, Friarwood Valley Gardens.

The event will also celebrate 25 years of national heritage open days in the UK.

See Discover Pontefract's Hidden Heritage for more details.